Fighter jets take off at sunset

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:04, February 07, 2025

A J-10A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command stands ready to take off during a flight training exercise in early January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway during a flight training exercise in early January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

Two J-10C fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command take off in formation during a flight training exercise in early January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command flies to the designated airspace during a flight training exercise in early January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

