Choppers fly over mountains
(China Military Online) 11:32, February 10, 2025
Mi-171 transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command fly over mountains during a flight training exercise in early January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
A Z-20 transport helicopter and a Mi-171 transport helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command land during a flight training exercise in early January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
