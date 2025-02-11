JH-7 fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training

China Military Online) 10:29, February 11, 2025

Two JH-7 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on January 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Guangzhen)

A JH-7 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on January 21, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Guangzhen)

A JH-7 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on January 21, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Guangzhen)

