U.S. vessels' passage through Taiwan Strait under surveillance of Chinese military: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:21, February 12, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Command tracked and monitored two U.S. ships that passed through the Taiwan Strait from Monday to Wednesday and maintained vigilance throughout the process.

The passage of a U.S. destroyer and a marine survey ship was effectively handled by the navy and air force of the PLA Eastern Command, according to Li Xi, a spokesperson for the command on Wednesday.

