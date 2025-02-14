Type 15 Lightweight Tanks churn up a storm of dust

China Military Online) 13:08, February 14, 2025

A Type 15 lightweight tank attached to a tank element with a combined-arms regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuvers in speed, kicking off a cloud of dust, during a driving training exercise on a plateau in early January 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Kesheng)

