J-10 Fighter Jet Takes Off for Training

China Military Online) 10:00, February 13, 2025

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in line on the runway before taking off during a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

