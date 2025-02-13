Home>>
J-10 Fighter Jet Takes Off for Training
(China Military Online) 10:00, February 13, 2025
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in line on the runway before taking off during a flight training exercise in mid-January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
