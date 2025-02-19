Infantry Fighting Vehicles race across snowy terrain
ZBL-08 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 78th Group Army tear through the snowy terrain during a driving training exercise on February 10, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yanjun)
ZBL-08 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 78th Group Army tear through the snowy terrain during a driving training exercise on February 10, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yanjun)
ZBL-08 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 78th Group Army tear through the snowy terrain during a driving training exercise on February 10, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yanjun)
ZBL-08 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 78th Group Army tear through the snowy terrain during a driving training exercise on February 10, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yanjun)
Photos
Related Stories
- MND: US military provocation will not change the fact that Taiwan is China's Taiwan
- J-16 multi-role fighter jets take off for flight training
- Chinese military effectively deals with Canadian warship's transit through Taiwan Strait: spokesperson
- Tanker ships conduct maritime training
- J-15 jets fly in formation
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.