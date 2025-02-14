MND: US military provocation will not change the fact that Taiwan is China's Taiwan

China Military Online) 17:00, February 14, 2025

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Friday.

Question: It is reported that US and Japanese leaders met with each other and issued a joint statement, which emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposed any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion. Recently, the destroyer USS Johnson and the oceanographic survey ship USNS Bowditch transited the Taiwan Strait. What's your comment?

Zhang Xiaogang: The relevant contents in the US-Japan Joint Leaders' Statement grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and made unfounded smears and accusations against China. The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to that. Regarding the passage of the US vessels through the Taiwan Strait, the PLA Eastern Theater Command has already made a response.

I want to point out that Taiwan is China's Taiwan. Any military provocation of the US will not change this fact. On the contrary, such US actions expose its hypocrisy and double standard to the international community, and bolster the resolve and will of the Chinese people to safeguard our national sovereignty and realize national reunification. The PLA will continue to strengthen combat readiness, resolutely fight against secession and interference, and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

