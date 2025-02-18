J-15 jets fly in formation

China Military Online) 14:06, February 18, 2025

A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on January 21, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)

J-15 carrier-based fighter jets attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University fly in formation during a flight training exercise on January 21, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)

