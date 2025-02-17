Tanker ships conduct maritime training
A water tanker ship and an oil tanker ship attached to a service ship group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command sail in formation during a maritime training exercise in early January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chu Chengtao)
A water tanker ship and an oil tanker ship attached to a service ship group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise in early January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chu Chengtao)
A water tanker ship and an oil tanker ship attached to a service ship group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command maneuver at sea during a maritime training exercise in early January, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chu Chengtao)
Photos
