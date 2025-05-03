J-16 fighter jets engage in flight training

China Military Online) 14:18, May 03, 2025

Ground crew members and pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command inspect the cockpits of J-16 multi-role fighter jets during a flight training exercise in middle April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of his J-16 multi-role fighter jet during a flight training exercise in middle April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)

Two pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command salute to the ground crew members before taking off during a flight training exercise in middle April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)

Two J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise in middle April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)

