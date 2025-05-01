Home>>
China's PLA Guard of Honor joins Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow
By Yuan Meng, Li Mingqi, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 08:56, May 01, 2025
The first rehearsal for the upcoming Victory Day military parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (World War II), was held in Moscow, Russia, on April 29, 2025. The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army participated in the rehearsal on Red Square.
(Cui Wenzhe, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
