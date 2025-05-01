China's PLA Guard of Honor joins Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow

The first rehearsal for the upcoming Victory Day military parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (World War II), was held in Moscow, Russia, on April 29, 2025. The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army participated in the rehearsal on Red Square.

(Cui Wenzhe, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Kou Jie)