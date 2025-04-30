Type 96 tanks in drill of shooting on the move

China Military Online) 10:30, April 30, 2025

A Type 96 tank assigned to a tank detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army shoots at the mock target while moving during a live-fire shooting training exercise on April 19, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qingfeng)

