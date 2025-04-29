Soldiers load armored vehicles onto rail cars
Armored vehicles attached to an air-defense unit with a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army are loaded onto the rail flat cars during a rail-load training exercise aiming to enhance the troops' long-distance transportation capability on April 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
Soldiers assigned to an air-defense unit with a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army secure the armored vehicle onto the rail car during a rail-load training exercise, aiming to enhance the troops' long-distance transportation capability on April 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
