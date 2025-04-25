PLA slams U.S. hype over warship's Taiwan Strait transit

Xinhua) 09:31, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Thursday criticised the United States for hyping up a transit made by a U.S. guided-missile destroyer in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Shi Yi said the PLA Eastern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to monitor and remain on high alert throughout the transit made by USS William P. Lawrence, handling the situation in accordance with the law effectively.

He criticised that relevant U.S. statements about the transit have distorted facts, misinterpreted legal principles, and attempted to mislead international perception.

"We sternly urge the U.S. side to stop its distortion and hype and contribute to the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," he said.

