PLA slams U.S. hype over warship's Taiwan Strait transit
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Thursday criticised the United States for hyping up a transit made by a U.S. guided-missile destroyer in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Shi Yi said the PLA Eastern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to monitor and remain on high alert throughout the transit made by USS William P. Lawrence, handling the situation in accordance with the law effectively.
He criticised that relevant U.S. statements about the transit have distorted facts, misinterpreted legal principles, and attempted to mislead international perception.
"We sternly urge the U.S. side to stop its distortion and hype and contribute to the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- MND solemnly warns the DPP: Those who solicit US support for “Taiwan Independence” will be abandoned as a useless pawn
- MND: By making provocations, the Philippines undermines the common interests of regional countries
- Navigator Meeting of Beijing Xiangshan Forum to be held
- Minesweeping vehicles in live-fire training
- Chinese navy marks 76th anniversary on march to world-class force safeguarding peace
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.