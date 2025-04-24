Minesweeping vehicles in live-fire training

China Military Online) 15:13, April 24, 2025

An integrated minesweeping vehicle attached to an engineer element of a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army fires a wire-guided minesweeping explosive device to the targets during a minesweeping operation on April 9, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Weihong)

An integrated minesweeping vehicle attached to an engineer element of a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army detonates explosives during a minesweeping operation on April 9, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Weihong)

