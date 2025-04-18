Surface-to-air missile systems in multi-subject assessment

Soldiers assigned to a unit of the Chinese PLA Air Force erect the surface-to-air missile system during a multi-subject assessment on March 19, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Tan Zhixuan)

Soldiers assigned to a unit of the Chinese PLA Air Force run to the designated fighting positions with the man-portable air defense system during a multi-subject assessment on March 19, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Tan Zhixuan)

