Over 30 active Chinese naval vessels to open to public

Xinhua) 09:48, April 17, 2025

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Over 30 active Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels will be opened to the public in late April to mark the founding anniversary of the naval force.

This will be the greatest numbers and types of vessels that have ever participated in a PLA Navy open-house event.

The 075-class amphibious assault ship, the 071-class amphibious transport dock, and the 054A-class and 056A-class guided-missile frigates will be among the active combat vessels on display, many of which have taken part in major missions such as escort services in the Gulf of Aden, official overseas visits and joint military exercises.

In the days surrounding April 23, people in more than 10 coastal Chinese cities, including Qinhuangdao, Shanghai and Guangzhou, will have the opportunity to board these vessels, interact with members of the Navy and experience naval culture.

A number of naval aviation bases and military ports will also be opened to the public.

April 23 marks the 76th founding anniversary of the PLA Navy.

