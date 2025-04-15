Home>>
Fast attack missile boats in maritime training
(China Military Online) 10:10, April 15, 2025
A group of fast attack missile boats attached to the Chinese PLA Navy sail at sea during a maritime training exercise on April 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Heqiu)
A group of fast attack missile boats attached to the Chinese PLA Navy sail at sea during a maritime training exercise on April 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Heqiu)
A group of fast attack missile boats attached to the Chinese PLA Navy sail at sea during a maritime training exercise on April 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Heqiu)
A fast attack missile boat attached to the Chinese PLA Navy sails to a designated area during a maritime training exercise on April 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Heqiu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.