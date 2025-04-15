We Are China

Fast attack missile boats in maritime training

China Military Online) 10:10, April 15, 2025

A group of fast attack missile boats attached to the Chinese PLA Navy sail at sea during a maritime training exercise on April 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Heqiu)

A fast attack missile boat attached to the Chinese PLA Navy sails to a designated area during a maritime training exercise on April 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Heqiu)

