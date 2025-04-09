Chinese defense minister meets with Pakistan air force chief

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of National Defense Dong Jun met with Pakistan Air Force Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar in Beijing on Tuesday.

Speaking highly of the cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani militaries in recent years, Dong said China is willing to work with the Pakistani side in strengthening strategic communication and cooperation, deepening practical cooperation, and jointly safeguarding international and regional security and stability.

Babar said Pakistan highly values the traditional friendship between the two countries. The Pakistan Air Force is willing to strengthen exchanges and institutional cooperation with the Chinese side, maintain a high standard in joint exercises and training, and make positive contributions to jointly addressing the evolving security challenges, he added.

