J-10 jets in round-the-clock training
An aircraft maintenance technician (AMT) assigned to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command inspects a J-10 fighter jet during the break amid a round-the-clock asymmetric aerial confrontation training exercise on March 25, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Guoyun)
Two J-10 fighter jets attached to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command rise up for the designated airspace during a round-the-clock asymmetric aerial confrontation training exercise on March 25, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Guoyun)
A pilot assigned to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis his J-10 fighter jet out of hangar during a round-the-clock asymmetric aerial confrontation training exercise on March 25, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Guoyun)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off in speed during a round-the-clock asymmetric aerial confrontation training exercise on March 25, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Guoyun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA deploys Shandong aircraft carrier to simulate strikes in areas to east of Taiwan Island
- Chinese PLA concludes latest joint exercises: spokesperson
- PLA drills a just move to punish, deter secession attempts: spokesperson
- Defense spokesperson says PLA's drills around Taiwan "legitimate, necessary, reasonable"
- Armored vehicles maneuver towards designated area
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.