J-10 jets in round-the-clock training

China Military Online) 10:22, April 03, 2025

An aircraft maintenance technician (AMT) assigned to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command inspects a J-10 fighter jet during the break amid a round-the-clock asymmetric aerial confrontation training exercise on March 25, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Guoyun)

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command rise up for the designated airspace during a round-the-clock asymmetric aerial confrontation training exercise on March 25, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Guoyun)

A pilot assigned to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis his J-10 fighter jet out of hangar during a round-the-clock asymmetric aerial confrontation training exercise on March 25, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off in speed during a round-the-clock asymmetric aerial confrontation training exercise on March 25, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Guoyun)

