Armored vehicles maneuver towards designated area

China Military Online) 11:22, April 02, 2025

Armored vehicles attached to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army maneuver towards the designated area during a day-and-night training exercise in early March, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Mao)

An infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fires at the mock target during a day-and-night training exercise in early March, 2025.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Mao)

A wheeled assault vehicle attached to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fires at the mock target during a day-and-night training exercise in early March, 2025.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Mao)

Soldiers assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army march in combat formation during a day-and-night training exercise in early March, 2025.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Mao)

