Armored vehicles maneuver towards designated area
Armored vehicles attached to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army maneuver towards the designated area during a day-and-night training exercise in early March, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Mao)
An infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fires at the mock target during a day-and-night training exercise in early March, 2025.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Mao)
A wheeled assault vehicle attached to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fires at the mock target during a day-and-night training exercise in early March, 2025.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Mao)
Soldiers assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army march in combat formation during a day-and-night training exercise in early March, 2025.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Mao)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA exercises resolute punishment for "Taiwan independence" provocations: spokesperson
- Armored vehicles in live-fire training
- Multiple forces of PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct joint exercises around Taiwan Island
- PLA launches "Strait Thunder-2025A" exercises in middle, southern areas of Taiwan Strait
- PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts drills in waters to north, south, east of Taiwan Island
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.