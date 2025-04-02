PLA launches "Strait Thunder-2025A" exercises in middle, southern areas of Taiwan Strait

Xinhua) 08:26, April 02, 2025

NANJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Wednesday conducted military exercises code-named "Strait Thunder-2025A" in the middle and southern areas of the Taiwan Strait, said a spokesperson.

The exercises focus on subjects of identification and verification, warning and expulsion, and interception and detention to test the troops' capabilities of area regulation and control, joint blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets, according to Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the theater command.

