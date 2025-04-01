We Are China

Armored vehicles in live-fire training

China Military Online) 09:47, April 01, 2025

A wheeled infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 74th Group Army maneuvers on the field during a live-fire training exercise on March 14, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Chen Xincheng)

A service member assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 74th Group Army operates an armored vehicle during a live-fire training exercise on March 14, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Chen Xincheng)

A wheeled assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 74th Group Army fires at simulated targets during a live-fire training exercise on March 14, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Chen Xincheng)

A wheeled assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 74th Group Army fires at simulated targets during a live-fire training exercise on March 14, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Chen Xincheng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)