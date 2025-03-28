China, Thailand joint naval training to boost capabilities: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:02, March 28, 2025

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The joint training exercises launched by the Chinese and Thai navies were to strengthen their ability to address maritime security threats, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

According to Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, the training, which runs from March 26 to April 2 in south China's Guangdong Province, involves 11 vessels and two marine detachments from both sides.

The training, code-named Blue Strike-2025, covers a range of subjects, including joint maritime strike operations, air and missile defense, maritime search and rescue, as well as counterterrorism and anti-piracy operations, Wu said at a press conference in Beijing.

By deepening training collaboration, the two navies aim to enhance cooperation, share experience, and strengthen friendship and trust. "This holds significant importance for maintaining regional peace and stability," said the spokesperson.

It is the sixth of the "Blue Strike" joint naval training.

