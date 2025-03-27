Home>>
Reconnaissance soldiers march in snowfield
(China Military Online) 09:27, March 27, 2025
Soldiers assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command pass through woods in combat formation during a multi-subject training exercise on February 24, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Shihong)
Infantry fighting vehicles attached to a reconnaissance detachment of a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver in the snowfield during a multi-subject training exercise on February 24, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Shihong)
Soldiers assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command march in combat formation during a multi-subject training exercise on February 24, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Shihong)
