Landing ship dashes towards beachhead
The medium landing ship Huashan (Hull 945) and a transport ship attached to a naval service ship group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command anchor at sea during a maritime combat training exercise in the South China Sea in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
The medium landing ship Huashan (Hull 945) attached to a naval service ship group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command maneuvers at sea during a maritime combat training exercise in the South China Sea in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
The medium landing ship Huashan (Hull 945) and a transport ship attached to a naval service ship group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea during a maritime combat training exercise in the South China Sea in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
Sailors assigned to a naval service ship group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct decontamination during a maritime combat training exercise in the South China Sea in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
The medium landing ship Huashan (Hull 945) attached to a naval service ship group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command dashes towards the beachhead during a maritime combat training exercise in the South China Sea in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
Photos
