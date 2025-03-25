Type 054B frigate Luohe in maritime combat training
The photo shows two tugboats sailing toward the Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 054B guided-missile frigate Luohe (Hull 545) during a recent maritime combat training in the designated sea area of China's Yellow Sea.
The photo shows the Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 054B guided-missile frigate Luohe (Hull 545) firing its main gun at simulated targets during a recent maritime combat training in the designated sea area of China's Yellow Sea.
The photo shows the Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 054B guided-missile frigate Luohe (Hull 545) firing its close-in weapon system at simulated targets during a recent maritime combat training in the designated sea area of China's Yellow Sea.
The photo shows the Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 054B guided-missile frigate Luohe (Hull 545) sailing at sea during a recent maritime combat training in the designated sea area of China's Yellow Sea.
