Type 054B frigate Luohe in maritime combat training

China Military Online) 08:51, March 25, 2025

The photo shows two tugboats sailing toward the Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 054B guided-missile frigate Luohe (Hull 545) during a recent maritime combat training in the designated sea area of China's Yellow Sea.

The photo shows the Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 054B guided-missile frigate Luohe (Hull 545) firing its main gun at simulated targets during a recent maritime combat training in the designated sea area of China's Yellow Sea.

The photo shows the Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 054B guided-missile frigate Luohe (Hull 545) firing its close-in weapon system at simulated targets during a recent maritime combat training in the designated sea area of China's Yellow Sea.

The photo shows the Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 054B guided-missile frigate Luohe (Hull 545) sailing at sea during a recent maritime combat training in the designated sea area of China's Yellow Sea.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)