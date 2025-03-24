Chinese army delegation to participate in 5th Military World Winter Games

Xinhua) 10:19, March 24, 2025

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) delegation will participate in the fifth Military World Winter Games from March 23 to 31 in Switzerland, the Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday.

The delegation will take part in competitions spanning seven major disciplines and 28 events, including cross-country skiing, climbing and cross-country running.

The PLA aims to train the delegation as a professional team through the international military sports platform, learn from foreign militaries, and enhance understanding and friendship, the ministry said.

