Vehicle-mounted howitzers fire at mock targets

China Military Online) 10:30, March 19, 2025

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to an army regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command spits fire at mock targets during a nighttime training exercise in early March 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Chen Lihui)

