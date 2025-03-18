Border defense troops patrol snowfield on horseback
Soldiers assigned to a border defense company under the Chinese PLA Army patrol the snow-covered border area on horseback in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on March 3, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Ma Wenqing)
Soldiers assigned to a border defense company under the Chinese PLA Army patrol the snow-covered border area on horseback in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on March 3, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Ma Wenqing)
Soldiers assigned to a border defense company under the Chinese PLA Army patrol the snow-covered border area on horseback in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on March 3, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Ma Wenqing)
Soldiers assigned to a border defense company under the Chinese PLA Army patrol the snow-covered border area on horseback in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on March 3, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Ma Wenqing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Water tanker and troopship practice replenishment-at-sea
- PLA drills a "just and necessary" move to safeguard peace in Taiwan Strait: mainland spokesperson
- Multi-type army helicopters lift off for training
- MND: The DPP authorities soliciting US support for "Taiwan Independence" will end up being an abandoned tool
- MND: We urge the Philippine side to stop risky but futile provocations
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.