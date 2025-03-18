Border defense troops patrol snowfield on horseback

China Military Online) 14:47, March 18, 2025

Soldiers assigned to a border defense company under the Chinese PLA Army patrol the snow-covered border area on horseback in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on March 3, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Ma Wenqing)

