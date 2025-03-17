Water tanker and troopship practice replenishment-at-sea

China Military Online) 09:19, March 17, 2025

A water tanker and a troopship attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command practice alongside replenishment-at-sea during a recent multi-subject training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiang Guoliang and Wu Huanqing)

Water tanker Nanshui 977 and troopship Nanyun 830 attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail towards the designated waters during a recent multi-subject training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiang Guoliang and Wu Huanqing)

