Home>>
Water tanker and troopship practice replenishment-at-sea
(China Military Online) 09:19, March 17, 2025
A water tanker and a troopship attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command practice alongside replenishment-at-sea during a recent multi-subject training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiang Guoliang and Wu Huanqing)
Water tanker Nanshui 977 and troopship Nanyun 830 attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail towards the designated waters during a recent multi-subject training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Xiang Guoliang and Wu Huanqing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Multi-type army helicopters lift off for training
- MND: The DPP authorities soliciting US support for "Taiwan Independence" will end up being an abandoned tool
- MND: We urge the Philippine side to stop risky but futile provocations
- Multi-type naval vessels conduct training in South China Sea
- Frigates conduct astern replenishment maneuver
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.