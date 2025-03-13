Frigates conduct astern replenishment maneuver

China Military Online) 09:10, March 13, 2025

Frigate Yongzhou (Hull 628), attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command, engages in an astern replenishment training during a multi-subject training exercise on February 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Bin)

Frigate Tongling (Hull 629), attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command, engages in an astern replenishment training during a multi-subject training exercise on February 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Bin)

A frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command engages in an astern replenishment training during a multi-subject training exercise on February 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Bin)

