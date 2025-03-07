Helicopter engages in take-off and landing training

China Military Online) 16:05, March 07, 2025

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a frigate flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy conducts take-off and landing training on the landing pad of Type 054A guided-missile frigate Dali (Hull 553) in the South China Sea on February 5, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

