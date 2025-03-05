J-10 fighter jet fires rocket projectile
Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sit in the cockpit of a J-10 fighter jet during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to climb during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires a rocket projectile during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
