J-10 fighter jet fires rocket projectile

China Military Online) 12:15, March 05, 2025

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sit in the cockpit of a J-10 fighter jet during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to climb during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires a rocket projectile during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

