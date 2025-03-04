PLA naval vessels in replenishment-at-sea training

China Military Online) 10:31, March 04, 2025

The comprehensive supply ship Hulunhu (Hull 901) is attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command conducts replenishment-at-sea for the guided-missile destroyer Anshan (Hull 103) and Huainan (Hull 123) during a maritime training exercise in early February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)

The comprehensive supply ship Hulunhu (Hull 901) is attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command practices alongside replenishment-at-sea with the guided-missile destroyer Chengdu (Hull 120) during a maritime training exercise in early February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)

The comprehensive supply ship Hulunhu (Hull 901) is attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command practices astern replenishment-at-sea with the guided-missile destroyer Huainan (Hull 123) during a maritime training exercise in early February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)

The comprehensive supply ship Hulunhu (Hull 901), attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command, sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise in early February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)