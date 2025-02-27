Ship-borne helicopters in day-and-night training
Crew members and pilots assigned to a naval aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command determine the flight parameters prior to a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)
Z-8 helicopters attached to a naval aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly towards the designated air space during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)
A Z-8 helicopter attached to a naval aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command lands on the flight deck during a night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)
A crew member assigned to a naval aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command signals a Z-8 helicopter to land on the flight deck during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)
