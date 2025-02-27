Ship-borne helicopters in day-and-night training

China Military Online) 09:51, February 27, 2025

Crew members and pilots assigned to a naval aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command determine the flight parameters prior to a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)

Z-8 helicopters attached to a naval aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly towards the designated air space during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)

A Z-8 helicopter attached to a naval aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command lands on the flight deck during a night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)

A crew member assigned to a naval aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command signals a Z-8 helicopter to land on the flight deck during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)

