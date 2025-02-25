Naval vessels conduct replenishment-at-sea
Comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu (Hull 887) and guided-missile frigate Dali (Hull 553) attached to a flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea during an emergency supply training exercise on February 1, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)
Two sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Dali (Hull 553) attached to a flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy receive the fueling probe during an emergency supply training exercise on February 1, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)
