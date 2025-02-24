Spokesperson slams Australia for slandering China's lawful military exercises

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday condemned Australia's unfounded claims regarding China's lawful military exercises in waters near Australia.

Spokesperson Wu Qian made the remarks in response to a media query about Australia's accusation of three Chinese warships' recent activities and live-fire drills on the high seas near Australia.

"Australia's claims are completely unfounded," Wu said, stating that the Chinese naval exercise took place in high seas far from Australia's coastline.

Wu added that China's live-fire training was conducted with repeated safety notices that had been issued in advance.

The spokesperson emphasized that China's actions were entirely in accordance with international law and established practices and would not impact aviation safety.

"Despite being fully aware of the fact, Australia has unjustly criticized China and deliberately exaggerated the issue, and we are astonished and strongly dissatisfied with this," Wu said.

China hopes Australia will approach the relations between the two countries and their militaries with an objective and rational attitude, show more sincerity and professionalism, and make genuine efforts to contribute to the stable development of these ties, he added.

