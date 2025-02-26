Home>>
Armored vehicles march on snow field
(China Military Online) 13:40, February 26, 2025
Armored vehicles attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command march on the snow field during a recent maneuver training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mao Xizhou)
Armored vehicles attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command march on the snow field during a recent maneuver training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mao Xizhou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.