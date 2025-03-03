J-15 carrier-based fighter jet soars into sky

China Military Online) 09:38, March 03, 2025

A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University soars into the sky during an eight-hour day-and-night flight training exercise in northeast China's Liaoning Province on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)

A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University taxis out of the parking apron during an eight-hour day-and-night flight training exercise in northeast China's Liaoning Province on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)

A maintenance man assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University conducts pre-flight inspection with a J-15 fighter pilot during an eight-hour day-and-night flight training exercise in northeast China's Liaoning Province on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)

