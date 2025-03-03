J-15 carrier-based fighter jet soars into sky
A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University soars into the sky during an eight-hour day-and-night flight training exercise in northeast China's Liaoning Province on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University soars into the sky during an eight-hour day-and-night flight training exercise in northeast China's Liaoning Province on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University soars into the sky during an eight-hour day-and-night flight training exercise in northeast China's Liaoning Province on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University taxis out of the parking apron during an eight-hour day-and-night flight training exercise in northeast China's Liaoning Province on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
A maintenance man assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University conducts pre-flight inspection with a J-15 fighter pilot during an eight-hour day-and-night flight training exercise in northeast China's Liaoning Province on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.