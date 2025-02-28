Submarine bears off port for combat training
Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine to bear off a port for a combat training exercise in mid-February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)
A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command steams toward the designated area for a combat training exercise in mid-February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)
Photos
