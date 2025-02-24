Special operations soldiers in counter-terrorism training

China Military Online) 10:15, February 24, 2025

Special operations soldiers assigned to a detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guizhou Corps advance swiftly towards the targets during a recent comprehensive counter-terrorism exercise simulating a train hijacking scenario. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Dijie)

Special operations soldiers assigned to a detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guizhou Corps search and advance while covering each other during a recent comprehensive counter-terrorism exercise simulating a train hijacking scenario. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Dijie)

Special operations soldiers assigned to a detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guizhou Corps launch a surprise attack on the "terrorist" from behind during a recent comprehensive counter-terrorism exercise simulating a train hijacking scenario. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Dijie)

A special operations soldier assigned to a detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guizhou Corps conducts explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operation during a recent comprehensive counter-terrorism exercise simulating a train hijacking scenario. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Dijie)

