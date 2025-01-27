PAP Soldiers Conduct Field Tactics Training
Soldiers assigned to a special operation unit of the Lvliang detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Shanxi Corps rush to board an infantry vehicle during a field tactics training exercise, which includes operations of lurking, sniping and searching, on December 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhengyu)
Soldiers assigned to a special operation unit of the Lvliang detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Shanxi Corps advance in tactic formation during a field tactics training exercise, which includes operations of lurking, sniping and searching, on December 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhengyu)
Soldiers assigned to a special operation unit of the Lvliang detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Shanxi Corps advance in tactic formation during a field tactics training exercise, which includes operations of lurking, sniping and searching, on December 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhengyu)
Photos
