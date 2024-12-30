PAP soldiers conduct tactical training
Soldiers assigned to Pingliang detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Gansu Corps advance in tactical formation while searching for the targets during a tactical training exercise on December 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zhiguo)
Soldiers assigned to Pingliang detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Gansu Corps charge at the targets during a tactical training exercise on December 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zhiguo)
