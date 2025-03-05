China plans to raise defense spending by 7.2% to 1.78 trillion yuan

10:24, March 05, 2025 By Zhao Lei ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The Chinese government has proposed a defense budget of 1.78 trillion yuan for the 2025 fiscal year, a 7.2 percent year-on-year increase, according to a draft budget report submitted to the national legislature on Wednesday morning.

The figures were included in the report prepared by the Ministry of Finance and distributed to lawmakers at the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

