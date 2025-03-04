BRI has laid a new global path, national political adviser says

Lin Songtian, national political adviser and deputy director of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, speaks to the media. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

Joint Belt and Road cooperation has strengthened economic, trade and cultural exchanges between China and its partners, injecting new momentum into China's modernization and global development, a national political adviser said on Tuesday.

Lin Songtian, deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, described the Belt and Road Initiative as a landmark project of enduring significance that connects the five continents and fosters prosperity for all of humanity, benefiting both present and future generations.

Since its launch in 2013, the BRI has upheld the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, evolving into a widely welcomed international public good and cooperation platform.

It has focused on enhancing connectivity in five key areas: policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and people-to-people exchanges.

"The initiative has benefited people in over 150 countries, paving a new path for cooperation, mutual benefit, and shared development worldwide," Lin said.

As connectivity drives prosperity, he noted that the BRI has propelled the development of participating countries, improved investment environments, and facilitated the establishment of numerous economic zones and industrial parks.

It has created vast employment opportunities, improved people's livelihoods, and enabled Chinese enterprises to expand globally with well-established industrial parks, infrastructure support, and legal and policy assurances.

"Every successful infrastructure project under the BRI delivers far-reaching benefits that attract global attention," Lin said.

In Asia, the China-Laos Railway has transformed Laos from a landlocked nation into a regional transportation hub, spurring its economic and social development while contributing to the construction of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and promoting regional growth.

In Africa, the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway has provided over 100 million Ethiopians with direct access to a seaport, accelerating the country's path toward poverty reduction and economic growth.

In Latin America, Peru's Chancay Port has opened a vital Pacific gateway for the region, becoming South America's first green and smart logistics hub. Lin noted that this has enhanced the competitiveness of China-Latin America trade relations and promoted mutual development.

According to Lin, the China-Europe Railway Express now links 25 countries and over 220 cities, with more than 100,000 freight trains in operation. This new land-based transportation corridor between Asia and Europe has strengthened economic ties and deepened cooperation between China and its European partners.

With joint efforts from all parties, Lin expressed confidence that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will allow Chinese people to pursue their dreams worldwide while enabling more people around the globe to share in the opportunities and prosperity of development.

