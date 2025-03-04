Political advisors attend group interview ahead of CPPCC annual session

Xinhua) 15:05, March 04, 2025

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

