Q&A: What to know about CPPCC in China's democratic process

Xinhua) 08:58, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Around 2,100 members will attend the annual session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, which is set to open on Tuesday.

This session and the annual session of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, form the "two sessions" of the country, making headlines every year in this country.

ROLES OF CPPCC

The CPPCC is an initiative that brings together various political parties in the country, prominent individuals without party affiliation, people's organizations, and individuals from all ethnic groups and sectors of society to participate in the political system.

It is a key mechanism for multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and fulfills a major role in the promotion of socialist democracy and the practice of whole-process people's democracy in China.

The CPPCC promotes unity and cooperation among its participating political parties and individuals without party affiliation. It also works to promote democracy and offer proposals on state affairs while fostering consensus.

The CPPCC consists of a national committee and local committees. The national committee guides the work of local committees and they all enjoy a term of five years.

The main functions of the national committee are political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs.

SECTORS OF NATIONAL POLITICAL ADVISORS

Members of the CPPCC National Committee are from a wide range of sectors, such as literature and arts, science and technology, the social sciences, and economics. They are selected through extensive consultations within their respective circles.

Individuals from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions are also among members of the top political advisory body.

The 14th CPPCC National Committee consists of 34 sectors. Among them, the sector of environment and resources was established in 2023 to help promote green transformation and development.

DUTIES OF NATIONAL POLITICAL ADVISORS

National political advisors can help with formulating national policies by raising comments and suggestions after thorough research and consultations.

Their comments and suggestions, when formally documented and submitted, are officially referred to as proposals. Each proposal, whether adopted or not, must receive a reply.

During the annual session, national political advisors usually hold group meetings to deliberate the work report of the top political advisory body and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled. They also sit in on the annual session of the national legislature as non-voting participants to hear and discuss documents -- including the government work report.

Political advisors are encouraged to engage deeply with the people and their communities, seek people's opinions and suggestions, and effectively reach out to, serve, unite and guide their respective sectors throughout the year.

