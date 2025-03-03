China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session
Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2025. The CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Monday, one day before its annual session. (Xinhua/Li He)
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Monday, one day before its annual session.
Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, briefed the press on the session.
Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2025. The CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a press conference on Monday, one day before its annual session. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Photos
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Explainer: What to know about China's "two sessions"
- China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session
- Proposed agenda unveiled for annual session of China's top political advisory body
- China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting
- Senior political advisors urged to prepare well for upcoming CPPCC annual session
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.